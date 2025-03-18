AD
Rev Rock Report

Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant supports Bad Company getting into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

todayMarch 18, 2025

Mark Sullivan/Contour by Getty Images

Bad Company received their first-ever nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, and Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant wants to see them get in.

Plant shared a photo of the Paul Rodgers-led band on Instagram, writing, “Congratulations, what an epic journey the music of bad company has been on. As effective now as it was all those years ago.”

He added, “A cool groove from the Swan Song boys,” a reference to Led Zeppelin’s Swan Song record label, which released several Bad Company albums, including their hit self-titled debut.

Plant also shared a link to the official voting page for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The fan vote for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is open until April 21. Among this year’s nominees are The Black Crowes, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Cyndi Lauper and Soundgarden.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction is set to take place in Los Angeles this fall, although an exact date has yet to be announced.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

