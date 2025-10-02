AD
Buck Country Music News

Lee Brice ‘Killed the Man’ in song that drops on Halloween

todayOctober 2, 2025

Lee Brice’s “Killed the Man” (Curb)

Lee Brice is getting introspective on his new track, “Killed the Man,” which drops Oct. 31. 

“When I first heard this song, it made me look back at my own life and see the man who I was isn’t the man I am today,” he explains. “I think the message is something anyone can relate to as we all strive to evolve and grow through life and its challenges.”

“For me, ‘Killed The Man’ captures that stripping away of the ego to become who God intended me to be, leaning into family, faith, and something bigger than myself,” he adds.

Lee promises it’s just the beginning of new music to come. “Killed the Man” follows July’s “Said No Country Boy Ever” and his recent single, “Cry.” 

His last full-length album, Hey World, came out in November 2020 and featured the number ones “One of Them Girls” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

