AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Lee Brice to set Las Vegas Songwriters Festival in motion with Stories and Songs

todayJuly 9, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Lee Brice will kick off the first-ever Las Vegas Songwriters Festival Aug. 21 with a set titled Stories and Songs. 

The show will take place at House of Blues Las Vegas and feature the songwriters behind his number ones “I Drive Your Truck,” “Hard to Love” and more. Billy Montana, Bobby Pinson, Brian Davis, Jerrod Niemann, Justin Wilson, Lance Miller, Liz Rose, Phil Barton and Rob Hatch will all take the stage.

Tickets are on sale now for the festival, which takes place at Mandalay Bay through Aug. 24.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%