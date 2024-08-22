AD
Lee Brice’s ‘Hey World’ hits a new milestone

todayAugust 22, 2024

Courtesy of Curb Records

Lee Brice‘s Hey World is now an RIAA-certified Platinum album.

The 15-track record dropped in 2020, and was put together via traditional and nontraditional means amid various lockdown restrictions during the pandemic.

Hey World wasn’t an easy album to put together. It was my first time trying to work with the team of incredible collaborators and songwriters while we were all in different places and unable to go our traditional route of creating,” Lee shares in a press statement.

“There were a lot of challenges but I’m proud of this album and incredibly honored that the fans continue to support me and my music,” he adds. “Thank you all!”

Hey World spawned several singles, including chart-toppers “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly Pearce, “One of Them Girls” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” and “Save the Roses,” which was rolled out as a single after Lee’s longtime friend and Hey World co-producer Kyle Jacobs passed away in February 2023.

Lee’s currently climbing up the country charts with his Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters-assisted single, “Drinkin’ Buddies.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

