Legal docs about Beatles breakup sell for over $11,000

todayDecember 12, 2024

Legal documents pertaining to the breakup of The Beatles sold at auction on Thursday for over $11,000, according to the U.K. publication The Standard.

The U.K. auction house Dawsons handled the sale of the more than 300 pages of documents relating to the band’s official split in 1974. The pages, from advisers and legal reps, were discovered in a cupboard sometime in the last year, although the exact location of the find was not revealed.

When the auction was announced earlier in December, Denise Kelly, from Dawsons, described the documents as “fascinating,” noting, “I just couldn’t put them down until I had read every page.”

The docs were purchased by a private buyer. It was originally estimated that they’d sell for between $6,000 and $10,000.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

