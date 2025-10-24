AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Lena Waithe reveals she’s working on movie with Issa Rae about friendship breakup

todayOctober 24, 2025

Background
share close
AD
(L-R) Lena Waithe and Issa Rae attend the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Lena Waithe may be working on the final season of The Chi, but she has another project in the works. She teases an upcoming collaboration with Issa Rae ﻿during her episode of Bustle’s One Nightstand series.

“I’m working on this movie for myself and Issa Rae. It’s a really cool idea about us being friends and having a bit of a friendship breakup, and it’s really funny and silly. I was supposed to be writing beats for her, but I ultimately just started writing the script,” Lena shares.

“She and I [were] Zooming and talking and figuring out how it could be,” Lena continues, noting the characters are “thinly-veiled versions” of who they really are. “The characters’ names [are] Lena and Issa, I’m not even being that imaginative about it,” she shares.

On whether they will actually star in the film, Lena says, “Yeah, we want to. So this is definitely an exclusive. Issa’s going to be like, ‘Oh s***, well now we got to do it.’”

The full interview, which finds Lena discussing her favorite books, is now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%