AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Lennon/McCartney part 2: Paul McCartney’s son James releases “Primrose Hill,” co-written by Sean Ono Lennon

todayApril 12, 2024

Background
share close
AD
James and Paul McCartney/Photo credit: David M. Benett/Getty Images for Eco-Age/Green Carpet Collection

While it may not be another Beatles tune, music fans are now being treated to another McCartney/Lennon musical collaboration.

James McCartney, son of Paul McCartney, just released a new song, “Primrose Hill,” which he co-wrote with his “good friend” Sean Ono Lennon, son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

“With the release of this song it feels like we’re really getting the ball rolling and I am so excited to continue to share music with you,” James shared on Instagram.

James is holding a contest in connection with the song, asking couples to share videos capturing “the essence of love and romance” in their favorite romantic location. The videos, which are due by April 19, must use the song in the background. Winners will have the opportunity to be featured in the video for the track.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%