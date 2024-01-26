Lenny Kravitz being honored with the Music Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards

Disney/Randy Holmes

Lenny Kravitz is an icon, and he’s going to be honored as such at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

The rocker, who’ll release the new album Electric Light on May 24, is set to receive the Music Icon Award at the upcoming ceremony, where he will also perform. Previous Music Icon honorees include Jennifer Lopez, Shania Twain and Christina Aguilera.

“With 11 studio albums across a decades-long career, Lenny Kravitz has cemented himself as a global rock superstar,” Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events and specials at NBCUniversal Entertainment, says. “Whether he’s writing and performing his own hit songs or working behind the scenes writing for other industry greats, Lenny’s musical gift is truly unmatched.”

She adds, “We’re thrilled to honor him as this year’s Music Icon and look forward to seeing what he brings to the stage.”

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards, hosted by Simu Liu, will air Sunday, February 18, on NBC, E! and Peacock.