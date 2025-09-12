AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Lenny Kravitz celebrating 30th anniversary of ‘Circus’ with deluxe digital release

todaySeptember 12, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Cover of Lenny Kravitz ‘Circus’/Virgin Records America

Lenny Kravitz’s fourth studio album, Circus, is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, the rocker is set to release a digital deluxe edition of the album.

Circus was a pivotal and incredibly dynamic time in my life,” says Lenny. “My experiences were expanding in so many directions which directly influenced the music.”

Dropping Sept. 19, Circus (Digital Deluxe Edition) will feature 13 bonus tracks that were previously unavailable for streaming. Included among the bonus material is a previously unreleased acoustic version of the album’s title track and a trio of songs — “Another Life,” “Confused” and “Is It Me, Is It You?” — that were previously only available on a limited-edition 10-inch EP and the 2018 vinyl pressing of the album.

The reissue also features nine live recordings, including performances of non-Circus hits “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” “Let Love Rule” and “Always on the Run.”

Circus (Digital Deluxe Edition) is available for preorder now.

Released Sept. 12, 1995, Circus peaked at #10 on the Billboard 200 Album chart, becoming Kravitz’s first top-10 album in the U.S. It also hit #5 in the U.K.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%