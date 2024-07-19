AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Lenny Kravitz collaborates with Pressed Juicery for Blue Electric Light Lemonade

todayJuly 19, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Randy Holmes

There’s no doubt by the looks of him that Lenny Kravitz is a healthy guy, and he wants to keep his fans healthy as well.

One way he hopes to do that is with a new collaboration with Pressed Juicery, which is now offering a special-edition Blue Electric Light Lemonade. It celebrates Lenny’s most recent album, Blue Electric Light, and tour.

“Wellness is a vibe,” Lenny shares on Instagram. “This vibrant lemonade captures the essence and energy of Blue Electric Light while promoting inner health.” He adds, “Grab yours at select Pressed Juicery locations in NYC, LA, OC, Las Vegas and Austin to experience it for yourself.”

Lenny released Blue Electric Light in May. He’s currently on tour in Europe, with his next show happening in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Sunday. He brings his show to the U.S. for a five-night stand at Dolby Live in Las Vegas starting Oct. 18. A complete list of dates can be found at lennykravitz.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%