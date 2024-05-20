Lenny Kravitz drops new ‘Blue Electric Light’ track, “Paralyzed”

Roxie Records/BMG

Lenny Kravitz has shared another preview of his upcoming album, Blue Electric Light.

The rocker just dropped the new song “Paralyzed,” the third tune he’s released from the album, following “TK421” and “Human.”

“All you gotta do is keep on loving me/ I’m under your spell I’m hypnotized,” he sings in the chorus. “All you gotta do is keep on loving/ Babe without your love I’m paralyzed.”

You can listen to “Paralyzed” now via digital outlets.

Blue Electric Light, Lenny’s first new album since 2018’s Raise Vibration, is set to drop May 24, two days before the rocker’s 60th birthday. It is available for preorder now.