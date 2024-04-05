AD
Lenny Kravitz drops video for ‘Blue Electric Light’ track, “Human”

todayApril 5, 2024

Roxie Records/BMG

Lenny Kravitz has dropped the video for his latest single “Human,” from his upcoming album, Blue Electric Light.

The clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, kicks off with a bunch of people distracted by their phones, which are later pulled out of their hands and sucked into a large stack of speakers that surround Kravitz’s performance in the middle of the street. The music prompts folks to dance in the streets and even causes them, and the cars around them, to levitate into the air.

Lenny also does a bit of floating in the air and is suddenly shirtless, showing off his chiseled abs.

Blue Electric Light, Lenny’s first album since 2018’s Raise Vibration, is set to drop May 24, two days before the rocker’s 60 birthday. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

