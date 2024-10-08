Lenny Kravitz gives fans a tour of the Brooklyn neighborhood where he grew up

ABC/Randy Holmes

Lenny Kravitz is taking a trip down memory lane on social media, giving fans a tour of some of the places he lived while growing up in New York.

Back in September, Lenny took fans to the apartment on Manhattan’s Upper East Side where he lived with his parents, and now he’s giving folks a tour of Bed-Stuy Brooklyn.

“Here we are in Bed-Stuy Brooklyn on the corner of Troop and Kosciusko,” he says in a new video posted to social media, panning the camera to a home where he says he grew up with his grandparents.

“The house looks nothing like it did,” he says. “This was a single-family house that had a stoop and a little yard back here. It’s a trip to see all the changes.”

At one point the two girls who currently live in the apartment came out on their balcony and invited him up to see the place.

Lenny also gave a little tour of the neighborhood, sharing, “You got a taste of my old block. Bed-Stuy do or die.”

Next up, Kravitz is getting ready to head to Las Vegas. His five-night Blue Electric Light residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM kicks off Oct. 18. A complete list of dates can be found at lennykravitz.com.