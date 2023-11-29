AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Lenny Kravitz on Jann Wenner’s controversial comments: “It’s very disappointing and sad”

todayNovember 29, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Esquire

Lenny Kravitz is featured in the winter issue of Esquire magazine, where he shares his thoughts on the controversial comments made by Rolling Stone co-founder and former editor-in-chief Jann Wenner, which many deemed racist and misogynistic. 

While promoting his new book, The Masters, Wenner tried to explain why it didn’t include interviews with any Black or female artists; he said there were no women “articulate enough on this intellectual level.” Regarding Black artists, Wenner did acknowledge the genius of Stevie Wonder, but noted, “I suppose when you use a word as broad as ‘masters,’ the fault is using that word. Maybe Marvin Gaye, or Curtis Mayfield? I mean, they just didn’t articulate at that level.”

“It’s very disappointing and sad,” Kravitz said about the comments, which got Wenner kicked off the board of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “I’ve known Jann since 1987. I’ve been to his house. In his life. I was disappointed. I was very disappointed.”

“The statement alone, even if you just heard about the man yesterday, was appalling and embarrassing. And just wrong,” he added.

Kravitz, who’ll release the new album Blue Electric Light on March 15, also opened up about his early struggles to be taken seriously in the rock world.

“There was this one article that, at that time, said, ‘If Lenny Kravitz were white, he would be the next savior of rock ’n’ roll,’” he shared. “I got a lot of negativity thrown at me by all these older white men who weren’t going to let me have that position.” He said it was discouraging at times.

But those comments mean nothing to him now, with Kravitz noting, “I’m good. Intact—happy, healthy, focused, with still so much to do.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%