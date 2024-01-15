AD
Rev Rock Report

Lenny Kravitz on wedding speech for daughter Zoë: It will be “from the heart”

todayJanuary 15, 2024

Disney/Randy Holmes

Lenny Kravitz recently commented that he feels “blessed” by his daughter Zoë Kravitz’s engagement to actor Channing Tatum. And while there’s no word on when they plan to actually tie the knot, Kravitz says when the day comes, he doesn’t expect he’ll spend much time writing a father of the bride speech.

“It just comes at the moment. I don’t rehearse those things,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, adding it will just be a speech “from the heart.”

Zoë, 35, who has starred in such films as The Batman and The Divergent series, is Lenny’s daughter with ex-wife Lisa Bonet. She and Tatum, 43, reportedly got engaged back in October after more than two years of dating. They met on the set of the 2021 film P**** Island.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

