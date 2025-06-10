AD
Rev Rock Report

Lenny Kravitz pays musical tribute to Sly Stone

June 10, 2025

ABC/Randy Holmes

Lenny Kravitz has paid musical tribute to Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sly Stone, frontman of the legendary group Sly and the Family Stone, whose death was announced Monday. He was 82.

Kravitz shared video on Instagram of him playing guitar to Sly and the Family Stone’s classic track “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin),” captioning the post, “GOOD MORNING and THANK YOU SLY.”

Kravitz had previously shared a tribute to Sly on his Instagram Story, sharing a photo of the musician with the caption “Sly FOREVER.”

The Rolling StonesMick Jagger also paid tribute, sharing a photo and writing, “Thanks for the inspirational music Sly.”

Other rockers who remembered Stone on social media include KISSPaul Stanley, Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes, E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt and Bachman-Turner Overdrive‘s Randy Bachman.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

