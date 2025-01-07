Lenny Kravitz, Pretenders, Jackson Browne confirmed for California’s BeachLife Festival

courtesy of BeachLife Festival

Lenny Kravitz, Pretenders and Jackson Browne are among the artists set to play the 2025 edition of the BeachLife Festival May 2-4 in Redondo Beach, California.

Kravitz will headline opening night, with Sublime and Alanis Morissette the festival’s other two headliners. The Pretenders are set to play May 3, along with The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs, while Browne is part of the May 4 lineup, which also features The Beach Boys.

Other artists confirmed for BeachLife include Sugar Ray, CAKE, Train, O.A.R., Aloe Blacc, The Struts, Marcus King and Big Head Tod and the Monsters.

Tickets for BeachLife, now in its sixth year, are on sale now. A complete lineup can be found at beachlifefestival.com.