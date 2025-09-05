AD
Lenny Kravitz to present at the MTV VMAs

todaySeptember 5, 2025

2025 MTV VMA logo. (Courtesy MTV)

Lenny Kravitz has been added as a presenter for the MTV Video Music Awards.

Kravitz is also nominated for a VMA this year in the best rock category for his song “Honey.” He’s up against videos from Green DayColdplayEvanescence, Linkin Park and Twenty One Pilots.

Kravitz won in the best rock category in 2024. He was recognized for the track “Human,” which, like “Honey,” appears on his 2024 album, Blue Electric Light. Kravitz also performed on last year’s show, treating the audience to a medley of “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” “Human” and “Fly,” featuring Quavo.

The 2025 VMAs will air live from New York’s UBS Arena Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and MTV, and will stream on Paramount+.

Kravitz has several U.S. festival dates coming up, his next being the Sea. Hear. Now festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on Sept. 14. A complete list of dates can be found at LennyKravitz.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

