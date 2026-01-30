Lenny Kravitz unveils intro to NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Basketball’

Lenny Kravitz on Jimmy Kimmel Live!/(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Lenny Kravitz has unveiled his intro to NBC’s Sunday Night Basketball programming.

The “Let Love Rule” singer debuted the clip on Instagram Friday. In it, he performs a reworked version of the Elvis Presley track “Little Less Conversation,” with the lyrics adjusted to make reference to basketball and the Sunday night programming. The performance is cut with footage of various NBA highlights.

“I have been a fan of basketball and the NBA since I was a kid,” Kravitz said when his participation in the intro was announced in October. “I am happy to be invited to take part with NBC Sports and the NBA, and I celebrate their support of sports, music, and culture. I am looking forward to this special moment.”

Sunday Night Basketball debuts Feb. 1 on NBC and Peacock.

Kravitz is set to hit Mexico for three shows starting March 6 in Guadalajara. He’ll then head to Europe for a tour that launches June 12 in Florence, Italy. So far he has no U.S. dates on his 2026 schedule. A complete list of shows can be found at LennyKravitz.com.