AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Leonard Cohen personal items going up for auction in February

todayJanuary 30, 2025

Background
share close
AD
courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

Singer/songwriter Leonard Cohen will be the subject of a new auction, happening in February.

Julien’s’ Auctions will host Celebrating Leonard Cohen: The Collections of Aviva Layton, Anjani Thomas & More, featuring over 150 items belonging to the “Hallelujah” singer/songwriter. It’s described as  “the largest group of privately held collections of the legendary poet, singer and songwriter’s archival material and personal effects ever to come to auction.”

Items on the auction block include never before seen manuscripts, unpublished poetry, vintage photographs, and letters, as well as personal effects, including Cohen’s black “magic writing” Greek fisherman cap, a green Apica notebook, dated January 21, 2007, with handwritten notes, poems, and lyric drafts, the key to his house in Hydra Greece, religious mementos and more.

There’s even locket that features a lock of Cohen’s actual hair inside. It’s estimated to sell for between $400 and $600.

The auction will take place Feb. 28 online and at Julien’s Studios in Los Angeles. Information about the auction and registration can be found at juliensauctions.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%