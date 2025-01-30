Leonard Cohen personal items going up for auction in February

courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

Singer/songwriter Leonard Cohen will be the subject of a new auction, happening in February.

Julien’s’ Auctions will host Celebrating Leonard Cohen: The Collections of Aviva Layton, Anjani Thomas & More, featuring over 150 items belonging to the “Hallelujah” singer/songwriter. It’s described as “the largest group of privately held collections of the legendary poet, singer and songwriter’s archival material and personal effects ever to come to auction.”

Items on the auction block include never before seen manuscripts, unpublished poetry, vintage photographs, and letters, as well as personal effects, including Cohen’s black “magic writing” Greek fisherman cap, a green Apica notebook, dated January 21, 2007, with handwritten notes, poems, and lyric drafts, the key to his house in Hydra Greece, religious mementos and more.

There’s even locket that features a lock of Cohen’s actual hair inside. It’s estimated to sell for between $400 and $600.

The auction will take place Feb. 28 online and at Julien’s Studios in Los Angeles. Information about the auction and registration can be found at juliensauctions.com.