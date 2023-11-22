Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone talk ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Good

Good Morning America’s Chris Connelly sat down with Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio about their new acclaimed drama Killers of the Flower Moon, and Leo called his co-star “electrifying.”

He enthuses, “I’ve never seen Martin Scorsese meet somebody for the first time and say ‘That person is doing the role higher — I want her to be our partner on this film.'”

The based-on-real-life period drama is DiCaprio’s sixth film with Scorsese, whom he called “a national treasure,” but in the eyes of many critics, 37-year-old Gladstone steals the show in Flower Moon for her performance as Molly.

Leo said of his Native American co-star, “the respect … and dedication that she gave to telling the story through the Osage viewpoint the right way. She kind of represented her grandmother in a lot of ways.”

Speaking of Gladstone’s grandmother, she recalled how excited she was to learn Lily was making a movie with De Niro and Scorsese, but had no idea who DiCaprio was. “‘Who?'” Lily recalls with a laughs. “So I pulled out Titanic.”

Killers of the Flower Moon is now playing in theaters, on its way to streaming on Apple TV+.