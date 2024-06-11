AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Let there be clock: Luxury watchmaker unveils 50th anniversary AC/DC watches

todayJune 11, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Francisco J. Olmo/Europa Press via Getty Images

AC/DC’s 50th anniversary is being celebrated with a new luxury watch collection.

Swiss luxury watchmaker Franck Muller has just unveiled the AC/DC 50th Anniversary limited-edition collection, which, according to the description, was created to “honor the band’s global acclaim and enduring legacy.” 

The collection includes 50 watches in polished stainless steel and another 50 in brushed black titanium. All feature AC/DC’s 1974 logo with the words “50 Years” underneath, with red numbers that are a homage to the first AC/DC lightning bolt.

There are also guitar strings at the center inspired by Angus Young’s Gibson, with a buckle that features the AC/DC lightning bolt. The watches come with an outer box that looks like a concert flight case, with the AC/DC logo on it. 

But these watches don’t come cheap, with both versions costing over $10,000. They are available online, and at Franck Muller Boutiques or authorized retailers worldwide.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%