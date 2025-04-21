AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Let’s go girls: Shania Twain maps out summer tour plans

todayApril 21, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Tina Thorpe

It’s been more than two years since Shania Twain put out her latest album, Queen of Me, but the country/pop superstar is still busy bringing her music to life on the road. 

She’ll kick off her 17-show summer tour July 2 in Missoula, Montana. 

“I can’t wait to hit the road this summer and celebrate what has been an incredible couple of years with you all!!” she shared on her socials. “And Florida, you guys are SO ready to party, we’ve added second shows in Jacksonville and Davie due to the demand!”

In addition to the four concerts in Florida, Shania’s trek includes seven shows in her native Canada.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%