Lewis Capaldi announces new EP, 2026 North American tour

Lewis Capaldi, ‘Survive’ EP (Capitol)

We were getting kinda used to Lewis Capaldi being back in the spotlight, and now he’s announced a North American headlining tour for 2026.

The “Someone You Loved” singer will kick off the tour April 15 in Philadelphia. It’s set to wrap up in Vancouver on May 6. The tour will find Lewis performing in iconic venues like the Hollywood Bowl, New York’s Madison Square Garden and Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 31 at 9 a.m. local time at LewisCapaldi.com. A presale, which you can sign up for now, starts Oct. 27; an Amex presale for the Hollywood Bowl show on May 2 will begin Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Lewis has also announced a new EP, Survive, due out Nov. 14. It includes the three songs Lewis has released so far this year: “Something In the Heavens,” “Survive” and one that arrived Friday, “Almost.” Another new song, “The Day That I Die,” rounds out the four-track package.

There’s also a live video of Lewis performing “Almost” in concert. He wrote of the song on Instagram, “absolutely buzzing for you all to hear this one!”