Lewis Capaldi says Glastonbury return was ‘the best day of my life’

todayJuly 15, 2025

Todd Owyoung/NBC

Lewis Capaldi continued his comeback Monday night with an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The singer performed his song “Survive” and chatted with Jimmy about his return to the stage at the Glastonbury Festival in June after taking a two-year hiatus from music to focus on his mental health.

He admitted the lead-up to the show was “terrifying” and “horrific.” “[I thought] ‘I’ve made a terrible decision,’” he said.

But once he got out there and performed, he said it “was really beautiful and lovely and it went exactly as how I hoped.”

“It was probably the best day of my life,” he added, joking, “I assume when I have a child I’ll be like, ‘Well, maybe Glastonbury was still better.’”

Lewis also talked about performing in Nashville last week and getting to meet Dolly Parton, as well as his new single “Survive” going to #1 in the U.K. “I wouldn’t clap because it’s currently underperforming in America,” he cracked.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

