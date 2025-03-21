AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Lewis Capaldi’s making new music and it ‘sounds great,’ says musician friend

todayMarch 21, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Jim Dyson/Redferns

Lewis Capaldi, who has Tourette syndrome, stepped out of the spotlight in June 2023 to take care of his mental and physical health — but it seems as though he may be planning a comeback.

Lewis’ pal Dominic Harrison, an alternative rock artist who records under the name Yungblud, told The Sun during an event promoting his own music that he’d heard Lewis’ new music “and it sounds great.” Yungblud also noted Lewis is “getting his mental health right.”

He added, “I love him … me and him have been on this ride together. We experienced it at the same time and he is perhaps the only friend who knows what I am going through, in the same way I know what he’s going through.”

Lewis told fans in December 2023 that he’d noticed a “marked improvement” in his health. His struggles were captured in the Netflix documentary How I’m Feeling Now. Lewis’ most recent album was 2023’s Broken By Desire to be Heavenly Sent.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%