Liam Payne’s sister speaks out; Bruce Springsteen comments on Liam’s death

Fans gather to mourn Liam Payne in Manchester, England; Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Liam Payne‘s sister found out about his death the way most of us did: in the news.

Nicola Payne wrote on Instagram, “When I saw the news pop up on my phone that you had left us I went cold, I wanted so much for this to be untrue. … You were truly too good for this earth, you are an angel who just lived for making people smile and happy.”

She continued, “You led your life with a motto of why bother doing something unless you are brilliant at it, and Liam you were certainly brilliant at everything you did! Unfortunately this cruel world is always quick to judge someone from a few 5 second clips, then they think it entitles them to be able to speak like they know you.”

“I hope you have finally found peace up there,” she wrote, adding that she’ll make sure Liam’s son, Bear, “knows about his daddy.”

Meanwhile, Bruce Springsteen has remarked on Liam’s death at age 31 as just another example of how the music business is, as he puts it, “a death cult.” He tells The Telegraph, “That’s not an unusual thing in my business. It’s a normal thing.”

“It’s a business that puts enormous pressures on young people. Young people don’t have the inner facility or the inner self yet to be able to protect themselves from a lot of the things that come with success and fame,” he continues.

“So they get lost in a lot of the difficult and often pain-inducing [things] … whether it’s drugs or alcohol to take some of that pressure off. I understand that very well.”

Liam died Oct. 16 after falling off a hotel balcony in Argentina.