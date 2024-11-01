‘Liberty’ has Sam Hunt reflecting on family life

Sam Hunt has released a new track, “Liberty.”

The reflective number finds Sam, a dad of two, thinking about family life and purpose on his journey.

“Baby, give me liberty or give me death/ Forty hours and a day of rest/ Autumn leaves on these county roads/ Grab a hand, y’all, bow your heads/ A bunch of kids, little fertile ground/ Raise ’em up right, pass it down/ Fences keep the cattle in/ But they can’t hold the souls of men/ Fences keep the cattle in/ But they can’t hold the souls of men,” Sam sings in the southern lifestyle ode.

“‘Liberty’ is a song that I wrote back during the pandemic,” Sam tells the press. “It’s a song that I never thought I would put out, but as time passed, I decided that it was timely and recorded it.”

“I flew home off the road this fall to get in the studio and get it recorded and get it out,” he says. “So I’m proud of this one and happy to have it out.”