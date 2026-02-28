‘Life Changes’: Thomas Rhett is finally the father of a boy

Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akinds (Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are now the parents of a baby boy, the two revealed on Instagram Friday evening.

“Oh. my. goodness. Our hearts are just in a big ole puddle with this precious baby BOY,” Lauren begins, leading with a photo of the little one, who has a full head of dark hair, with his arms wrapped around a stuffed duck.

“Brave Elijah Akins was born last week at almost 10 pounds and almost 2 weeks early-thank you Jesus this big boy didn’t wait another 2 weeks to be born,” she says. “Thomas Rhett was my biggest champion in labor & delivery.”

“He helped deliver him,” she continues, adding a crying emoji, “was the first one to see and *tearfully*, mixed with a bit of shock announce to us all in the room ‘It’s a BOY.’” “We are so grateful God chose us to have YOU cutie pie,” she closes. “Your four sisters are smitten and we are completely over the moon in love with you big Brave boy.”

The post includes a full carousel of photos of the whole family, including his sisters, Willa Gray, Ada James, Lennon Love and Lillie Carolina, who range in age from 10 to 4.