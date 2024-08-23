Life was a ‘Whirlwind’ when Lainey Wilson began writing her new album: “I was nowhere near home”

Lainey Wilson‘s Whirlwind has finally touched down.

While readying a 14-track album wasn’t the easiest with her hectic schedule, Lainey says the artistic process anchored her and brought her back to her saddle.

“When I was writing this record, I was nowhere near home. It [was] the busiest season of my life and probably the busiest season it will ever be ever again. And so writing this record and making this record made me feel at home,” Lainey tells ABC Audio.

Returning home is also a theme reflected on the Whirlwind album cover, which features her looking ruminative while leaning on a horse.

“I feel at home on the back of a horse. I do. You put me on the back of a horse and just let me ride,” the Baskin, Louisiana, native says. “There’s something so healing about that. So I hope when people see the cover and also listen to the record, I hope they feel at home.”