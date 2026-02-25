‘Like God Intended,’ Jordan Davis is dropping new music on Friday

Jordan Davis (Disney/Michael Le Brecht)

Jordan Davis’ first new music of 2026 will arrive on Friday.

“Y’all asked for it. ‘Like God Intended,’ out Friday,” he posted on his socials, along with a video explaining “We teased that a couple months ago, and y’all have been asking about it since then.”

“Like God Intended” is also Jordan’s first new solo material since he dropped his third studio album, Learn the Hard Way, in August.

Jordan’s currently in England on his European tour, where he’ll be through early March. Later in the month, his international travels will take him to New Zealand and Australia.

He currently has a top-10 hit with “Ain’t a Bad Life” with his good friend Thomas Rhett.