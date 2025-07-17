AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Lili Reinhart to star in ‘The Love Hypothesis’ film adaptation

todayJuly 17, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Robby Klein/Getty Images for IMDb

Lili Reinhart is set to star in a highly anticipated rom-com.

The actress will star in and executive produce The Love Hypothesis film adaptation, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The Love Hypothesis will be based on The New York Times bestselling book by Ali Hazelwood, who will also executive produce the film.

The story follows a fake relationship between biology PhD candidate Olive Smith and hotshot professor Dr. Adam Carlsen. Through their time together, “each of their carefully calculated theories on love are thrown into chaos,” according to an official description from Amazon MGM Studios.

Reinhart shared a photo holding Hazelwood’s book while seemingly in costume as Olive to Instagram on Wednesday. Her caption included the eyes emoji, DNA emoji and red heart emoji with #thelovehypothesis.

“Nice to meet you Olive Smith,” Amazon MGM Studios commented on the photo.

Set it Up director Claire Scanlon is directing the film from a script by Sarah Rothschild. Elizabeth Cantillon is set to produce.

“Honestly, I still can’t believe this is happening? Elizabeth Cantillon, Claire Scanlon, and Lili Reinhart have all created, produced, or starred in works that I’m absolutely feral about, and I am beyond honored that they’re choosing to bring their talent to this project,” Hazelwood said in a press release. “Books and films are very different media, and I have complete trust in this brilliant team. I cannot wait to see the final product they’ll come up with. I hope they have as much fun filming as I had while writing the book.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%