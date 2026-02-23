AD
Linda Perry releases video for her version of ‘Beautiful,’ the hit she wrote for Christina Aguilera

todayFebruary 23, 2026

Background
Linda Perry, ‘Beautiful’ (Kill Rock Stars/670 Records)

4 Non Blondes frontwoman Linda Perry has released her version of “Beautiful,” the song she wrote that became one of Christina Aguilera’s signature hits. 

It’s accompanied by a video directed by Linda’s ex-wife, Sara Gilbert, and starring their child, Rhodes Perry. Linda also appears in the clip, which is set during a talent show in the 1940s, and also features actors Lukas Haas and Shane Powers.

“Beautiful” appears on Linda’s new solo album, Let It Die Here, due out May 8. “When I wrote ‘Beautiful,’ I had no idea I was struggling inside,” she says in a statement.

Of the song’s lyric “I am beautiful no matter what they say,” Linda says, “‘They’ represents the insecurities we all face, the fear that makes people unkind simply because someone or something is different. ‘Beautiful’ is about self-expression, being free to be whoever you want to be.”

Quoting the lyric “Don’t you bring me down today,” she says, “Don’t you dare try to make me feel less than, not good enough, or ugly because I don’t look like you. Don’t treat me like I don’t matter just because I do not speak or think like you. I will shine in every single way, and no one can take that from me, you, or anyone.”

Linda will be performing the song on Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

