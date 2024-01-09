AD
Entertainment News

Lindsay Lohan attends ‘Mean Girls’ premiere 20 years after original film’s release

todayJanuary 9, 2024

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan must have felt a strong sense of déjà vu as she attended the premiere of the new Mean Girls movie 20 years after the original film’s release.

The Parent Trap actress stepped out at AMC Lincoln Square theater in New York City on Jan. 8 to celebrate the film adaptation of the Mean Girls Broadway show alongside some new and familiar faces.

Lohan posed for photos with Tina Fey, who wrote the screenplay for both movies, as well as the new cast, which includes Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney and Angourie Rice, who plays Cady Heron, the role she previously played.

Lohan recently reunited with her former Mean Girls co-stars Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, among others, for a Walmart Black Friday ad back in November.

Rachel McAdams later explained her absence from the reunion, saying she “wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial” and that it “just didn’t feel like my bag.”

A lot has changed for Lohan in the past 20 years since the original Mean Girls was released and became a cult classic.

She went on to star in films like Herbie: Fully Loaded, Georgia Rule and most recently, 2022’s Falling For Christmas. In her personal life, she has found love with husband Bader Shammas, with whom she shares a son named Luai.

The new Mean Girls musical film releases in theaters Jan. 12.

