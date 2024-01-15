Lindsay Lohan reportedly not a fan of ‘Mean Girls’ dig

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan has been feeling the Mean Girls revival, from appearing in Walmart Black Friday ads to recently appearing at the New York City premiere of the new musical version of the film.

However, People reports she was peeved at a joke made at her expense in the film in which she cameos.

According to the magazine, Megan Thee Stallion appears in the film as well and makes a crack about the Christmas talent show outfit worn by Angourie Rice‘s character, saying, “Y2K fire crotch is back.”

Rice plays Lohan’s Cady in the new film, but that particular sizzling sobriquet was famously used to label flame-haired LiLo by Brandon Davis back in 2006.

“Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film,” her rep told People.