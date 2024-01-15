AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Lindsay Lohan reportedly not a fan of ‘Mean Girls’ dig

todayJanuary 15, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan has been feeling the Mean Girls revival, from appearing in Walmart Black Friday ads to recently appearing at the New York City premiere of the new musical version of the film.

However, People reports she was peeved at a joke made at her expense in the film in which she cameos.

According to the magazine, Megan Thee Stallion appears in the film as well and makes a crack about the Christmas talent show outfit worn by Angourie Rice‘s character, saying, “Y2K fire crotch is back.”

Rice plays Lohan’s Cady in the new film, but that particular sizzling sobriquet was famously used to label flame-haired LiLo by Brandon Davis back in 2006.

“Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film,” her rep told People.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%