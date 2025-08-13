AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Lindsey Buckingham & Stevie Nicks release ‘Don’t Let Me Down Again’ from Buckingham Nicks reissue

todayAugust 13, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Cover of 1973’s ‘Buckingham Nicks’/Rhino Records

Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks have shared another track from the upcoming reissue of their only studio album as a duo, 1973’s Buckingham Nicks.

The artists have released the tune “Don’t Let Me Down Again,” which was the first single off the record when it was originally released. It is now available via digital outlets.

Buckingham Nicks is being released Sept. 19, digitally, on CD and on vinyl, with newly remastered sound. This will mark the first-ever reissue of the album, which has been unavailable for decades.

Lindsey and Stevie’s career didn’t initially take off after the release of Buckingham Nicks. The album wasn’t a commercial success, but shortly after the release Mick Fleetwood heard a track from the album, which led to him inviting Buckingham to join Fleetwood Mac. Buckingham insisted his then-girlfriend Nicks come with him, and the pair officially joined the band on New Year’s Eve 1974.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%