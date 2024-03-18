AD
Lindsey Stirling announces Duality 2024 tour

todayMarch 18, 2024

Heather Koepp

Following the announcement of her new album, Duality, Lindsey Stirling has now announced a tour in support of the project.

The North American leg of the Duality 2024 tour will launch July 12 in San Diego, California, and wrap up in Highland, California, on September 11. Her second-to-last show on the tour, billed as a hometown performance, will be at LA’s iconic Greek Theatre. During the tour, she’ll also be playing some equally famous venues, like New York’s Radio City Music Hall and Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

As with Lindsey’s Christmas tours, the tour will feature multiple costume changes, choreography, dance and aerial acrobatics.

VIP packages go on sale March 19 at 10 a.m. local time via LindseyStirlingVIP.com. Several other presales begin on that day, as well. The general public can buy tickets starting March 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

Duality is out June 14.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

