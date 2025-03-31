Lionel Richie announces fall Las Vegas residency dates

Disney/Frank Micelotta

Lionel Richie has extended his run in Las Vegas.

The singer has added six new fall dates to his Lionel Richie: King of Hearts residency at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. The new shows kick off Oct. 15 and run through Oct. 27.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Lionel started his residency at the Encore Theater at the Wynn in 2019. He’s scheduled to return to the Wynn for three shows starting April 9, and will then hit the road for a U.K. and European tour starting May 31 in Belfast, Ireland.

A complete list of dates can be found at lionelrichie.com.