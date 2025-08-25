Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood & Luke Bryan returning for ‘American Idol’ season 24

Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan (Disney/Christopher Willard)

The trio of Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and new judge Carrie Underwood will be returning for another season of ABC’s American Idol — the 24th overall of the pioneering music competition.

Carrie, who won season 4 of American Idol, joined the judging panel for the 2025 edition of the show, replacing the departing Katy Perry. This year’s winner was Jamal Roberts.

Auditions for the new season begin Tuesday with “Idol Across America,” which allows people to audition for the show virtually in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. During these tryouts, contestants audition for American Idol producers for a chance to get in front of the judges. The auditions will continue through Sept. 24. For information on how to sign up, visit americanidol.com/auditions.

American Idol will air on ABC and stream on Hulu in 2026; a premiere date has not yet been announced.