Lionel Richie’s “pumped” to be a grandfather again

todayJanuary 30, 2024

ABC/Gavin Bond

Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia Richie Grainge and her husband, Elliot Grainge, recently announced they were expecting their first child, and Lionel is excited to be a grandfather again. 

People talked to Lionel at the premiere of the Netflix “We Are The World” documentary, The Greatest Night in Pop, and he said he was “pumped up” about the upcoming addition to the family. 

“I am now going to spoil yet another child in the world,” he said. “And I am not quite sure what the child will do to me, but I’m hoping that the child gives the parents a bit of a run, because every parent wants to get even as to what you did to me.”

He adds, “I’m in a position right now where I’m going to love this child to death, spoil him to death. And on very special occasions give the child back so the parents can actually raise this child.”

Lionel, who already has two grandkids thanks to daughter Nicole Richie and hubby Joel Madden, is confident Sophia’s going to be a “fantastic” mom. When it comes to guidance, he doesn’t really think any advice he’d offer would really matter. 

“These are two loving parents, and I don’t think they really know what’s coming because every kid is different,” Lionel says. “So no matter what advice I give them, there’s no manual for this. They’ll figure it out.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

