Lionsgate announces early screenings of Michael Jackson biopic ‘Michael’

todayMarch 10, 2026

Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in the upcoming film ‘Michael.’ (Lionsgate)

The Michael Jackson biopic Michael arrives in theaters nationwide on April 24, but there’s an opportunity to see the film before its wide release.

Early access screenings of Michael will be held April 22, according to Lionsgate, allowing fans to watch the film in premium formats, including IMAX and Dolby.

The film captures the life and legacy of Michael Jackson, with his nephew Jaafar Jackson in the leading role. Nia Long, Colman Domingo, Juliano Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier and Miles Teller also help in telling the King of Pop’s story.

“For Michael Jackson’s fans, Michael is the cinematic event they’ve been waiting for—the movie captures both the soul and the spectacle of the boy who became the King of Pop,” Kevin Grayson, president of Worldwide Distribution for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement. “These early access screenings, in IMAX and premium large formats, will immerse audiences in the electrifying performances and bring the power of Michael Jackson’s iconic music to life. It’s the perfect way to be the first to see the movie.”

Tickets for early screenings will go on sale Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET.  

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

