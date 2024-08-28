AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s contribution to the Jesse Malin tribute album

todayAugust 28, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Glassnote Records

Bruce Springsteen is one of the many artists who recorded a song for the upcoming tribute album in honor of longtime New York City punk fixture Jesse Malin, and now his contribution to the record has been released. 

The track, “She Don’t Love Me Now,” features Jesse’s band backing Springsteen, along with E Street Band saxophonist Jake Clemons. The tune originally appeared on Malin’s 2015 album, New York Before The War. 

“Bruce gave it that Stax-soul-thing that we were dreaming of when we recorded the original. It’s so surreal to me,” Malin shares. “Bruce’s generosity, honesty and support are equally as powerful as his songwriting and performing.”

He adds, “Bruce is one of the guys. He walks it like he talks it. You spend some time with him, and it feels like you’ve known him for years.”

You can listen to “She Don’t Love Me Now” via digital outlets.

This isn’t the first time Springsteen and Malin have worked together; they previously collaborated in 2007 on Malin’s song “Broken Radio.”

The Malin tribute album, titled Silver Patron Saints, will be released Sept. 20. Proceeds will benefit Malin’s Sweet Relief artist fund. The rocker had a spinal stroke in 2023 that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Other artists on the album include Elvis Costello, Green Day‘s Billie Joe ArmstrongRage Against the Machine‘s Tom MorelloBleachers and the late MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer.

Silver Patron Saints is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%