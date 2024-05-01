AD
Rev Rock Report

Listen to Duff McKagan cover Mad Season for upcoming live album

todayMay 1, 2024

Blood Meridian

Duff McKagan has released a cover of the grunge supergroup Mad Season‘s song “River of Deceit,” recorded for an upcoming live album, Tenderness Live from Los Angeles.

The set captures a performance at LA’s El Rey Theatre in 2019 in support of the Guns N’ Roses bassist’s then-new solo record, Tenderness.

“Such a beautiful song written by guys from back home that I know now, and a couple who are no longer with us,” McKagan says of “River of Deceit.” “It feels like a celebration to me.”

Mad Season featured Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready, Screaming Trees drummer Barrett Martin, bassist John Baker Saunders and late Alice in Chains frontman Layne Staley. Late Screaming Trees vocalist Mark Lanegan also contributed to the lone Mad Season album, 1995’s Above.

You can listen to McKagan’s “River of Deceit” cover now via digital outlets. Tenderness Live from Los Angeles will be released on May 31.

