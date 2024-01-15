AD
Rev Rock Report

Listen to Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong on ﻿’WTF’ ﻿podcast

todayJanuary 15, 2024

Disney/Chris Willard

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is the latest guest on comedian Marc Maron‘s popular WTF podcast.

According to the episode’s description, the pair discusses “melodies, power pop, R.E.M., the Bay, [Armstrong’s] bandmates, and how he’s still learning songs on YouTube.”

“Sometimes ya just gotta say WTF?!” Green Day adds. “And that’s exactly what Billie’s doing with Marc Maron, go listen to the podcast.”

Green Day is set to release a new album, Saviors, on Friday, January 19. They’ll launch a U.S. tour with support from The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas in July.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

