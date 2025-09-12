AD
Mike FM Music News

Listen to new duet version of Whitney Houston’s ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)’

todaySeptember 12, 2025

Whitney Houston & Calum Turner, ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ (Capitol Records)

Whitney Houston‘s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” is one of the late legend’s signature hits, and now it’s been reimagined as a ballad — and also a duet. 

British singer Calum Turner has added his vocals to a stripped-down, piano version of the song, which is still in the original key, with Whitney’s original vocals.The official video features archival footage of Whitney and new footage of Calum.

Calum got invited to participate in the project because he’s been performing a chorus of “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” during his live cover of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own.” “Lyrically, it fit perfectly, and it always got an amazing reaction from the fans,” Calum says in a statement, adding that he never expected Whitney’s estate would become aware of it and O.K. the collaboration.

He adds, “It has truly been an honor to be trusted with Whitney’s voice to reimagine her song … it was a very delicate balance, because I wanted to make sure that I paid respect and homage to an icon who’s always meant so much to me.”

Calum also got the thumbs-up from the song’s writers, George Merrill and Shannon Rubicam, who say they love the “soulful, soaring beauty of the track.”

The release is part of the 40th anniversary celebration of Whitney’s career, which started with her 1985 debut album. The new song will also be included on Calum’s upcoming album Avenoir, which is due in October.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

