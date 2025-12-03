Listen to previously unreleased Scott Weiland song, ‘If I Could Fly’

“If I Could Fly” album artwork. (Primary Wave Music IV)

A previously unreleased Scott Weiland song called “If I Could Fly” has officially been unveiled on the 10th anniversary of the late Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman’s death.

The track was originally written in 2000 following the birth of his son, Noah Weiland.

“This song marks the first unveiling of original, unreleased material from Scott’s archive since his passing,” reads a post on Weiland’s Instagram. “It captures him at a deeply personal and inspired moment, showcasing the emotional depth that defined so much of his work.”

“If I Could Fly” is out now via digital outlets. It will be released on limited-edition vinyl Dec. 19.

Weiland died on Dec. 3, 2015, at age 48. Noah is playing a concert Wednesday night in Orange County, California, to commemorate the anniversary.