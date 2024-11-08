AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Listen to Stevie Nicks duet with Jason Kelce on ‘Maybe This Christmas’

todayNovember 8, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Vera Y Records

After a month’s worth of teases, you can finally hear what it sounds like when retired NFL star Jason Kelce attempts to sing with two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks.

Maybe This Christmas,” the duet they recorded for Jason’s annual charity album, which this year is titled A Philly Special Christmas Party, is out now. The whole album, which also features Boyz II Men, Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce, and others, arrives Nov. 22.

The song “Maybe This Christmas,” written by Ron Sexsmith, finds Jason — who can actually carry a tune — joining Stevie for a message of hope and healing this holiday season. “Maybe this Christmas will mean something more/ Maybe this year love will appear,” he sings. Stevie takes the second verse, singing, “Maybe forgiveness will ask us to call/ Someone we love, someone we’ve lost.”

Together, they sing, “Maybe there’ll be an open door/ Maybe the star that shone before/ Will shine once more.”

“There are no words to describe how incredible it is to have Stevie Nicks on this record,” says executive producer Conner Barwin in a statement. “There is so much emotion in this song, and it was thrilling to be with them in the studio and watch her and Jason connect, be creative together, and witness this beautiful song become a reality.”

It’s not clear how the hookup with the former Philadelphia Eagles star happened, but Stevie is a friend of Taylor Swift‘s, and she, of course, is dating Travis.

Proceeds from the vinyl sales will go to support Children’s Crisis Treatment Center’s Holiday Toy Drive and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Snowflake Station, among other charities.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%