AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Little Big Town books an A-list Hollywood gala

todayApril 18, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Greg Gayne/NBC

Little Big Town will be rubbing elbows with Hollywood royalty in late April, as they perform at the annual gala for The Women’s Cancer Research Fund.

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks are the honorary chairs of An Unforgettable Evening, along with designer Tom Ford. Olivia Munn, known for The Newsroom, Magic Mike and Your Friends & Neighbors, will be given the Courage Award for raising awareness through her own breast cancer journey.

Comedian Whitney Cummings will host the Monday, April 28, event at the Beverly Hilton. For more than 25 years, it’s raised money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%