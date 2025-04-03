Little Feat drops new ‘Strike Up The Band’ single, announces three-night Feat Fest

Hot Tomato

Little Feat is giving fans another preview of their upcoming album, Strike Up the Band, which will be released on May 9.

The latest is the track “Midnight Flight,” which Little Feat’s Scott Sharrard says he wrote shortly after joining the band in 2020.

“Looking back on it, I feel like this song blends the sonic palate [sic] of Freddie King’s albums with Leon Russell and the sound we all love so much, which we heard on Little Feat’s ‘comeback’ album, Let It Roll,” Sharrard says. “It’s got that boogie feel that gets people up.”

“Midnight Flight” is available now via digital outlets.

In addition to the song, Little Feat just announced a three-night festival in upstate New York. Feat Fest 2025 will be held Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at the Bearsville Theatre in Woodstock and will be recorded for a possible live album.

Tickets for Feat Fest go on sale Friday.

Next up, Little Feat will hit the road for a new tour that kicks off May 5 in Rutland, Vermont. A complete list of dates can be found at LittleFeat.net.

