Buck Country Music News

LOCASH goes Bananas for the ‘Wrong Hearts’ dance

todayAugust 4, 2025

ABC/Paula Lobo

LOCASH wants to see your version of the “Wrong Hearts” dance created to accompany their latest single. The best one will take home the grand prize in the “Wrongs Hearts” Dance Contest.

To enter, just post your dance video on TikTok with #LOCASHGOESBANANAS. Then on Sept. 1, Preston Brust and Chris Lucas will personally pick the winner. You can learn the dance on the contest’s website.

The winner will enjoy a weekend trip for two to Houston that includes airfare, hotel and VIP tickets to the Savannah Bananas Sept. 27 game. Once there, they’ll get to hang out in a private suite with LOCASH to watch the game. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

